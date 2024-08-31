GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transgender community members hold rally in Jammu, seek reservation in assembly

Kashmir has 90 assembly seats but not one is reserved for transgender persons; they want at least one seat each to be reserved in the two divisions of Jammu and Kashmir so that their issues can be resolved

Published - August 31, 2024 07:06 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Members of the LGBTQIA+ hold placards as they take out a rally demanding their legal rights, in Jammu on Saturday, August 31.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ hold placards as they take out a rally demanding their legal rights, in Jammu on Saturday, August 31. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir polls, members of the transgender community held a rally here on Saturday (August 31, 2024) demanding reservation for them in the legislative assembly.

The rally, which started from Vikram Chowk and culminated at Hari Singh Park in the heart of the city, saw participants carrying placards and raising slogans in support of their demand.

Transgender persons can avail of any of quota benefits available to the marginalised, government tells SC

"We have 90 seats in the assembly but not one is reserved for us. We want at least one seat each to be reserved in the two divisions of Jammu and Kashmir for us so that our issues can be resolved," Raveena Mahant, who was leading the rally, told reporters.

She said the rally was organised to voice the transgender community's demand for reservation and representation in the electoral process which has long been denied by the political parties in the region.

Looking back: a fight for transpersons’ voter IDs two decades ago

"Without such reservation, the community remains under-represented and is unable to influence decisions which directly impact the lives of transgender persons," she added.

Ms. Mahant said the transgender community will continue to advocate for these crucial changes and call on the government and political parties to address the issues at the earliest.

Movement to secure horizontal reservation for trans people in education and employment gains momentum

Another participant said that political parties and governments talk about democracy but it is only "lip service because there is no reservation for us in jobs or separate washrooms in educational institutions".

"We are on the road to raise our voice for the rights of the LGBT community. We want the government to listen to us," she said.

Related Topics

gender / LGBT / human rights / Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.