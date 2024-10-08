There should be no fiddling with people's mandate: Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday (October 8, 2024) asserted there should be no "fiddling" with the mandate of people in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Centre and the Raj Bhavan must not indulge in any "machinations".

"Transparency should be there. Whatever happens should be done in a transparent manner. There should be no fiddling with the peoples' mandate. If the mandate of the people is against the BJP, then the BJP should not indulge in any 'jugaad' (machinations) or something else," Mr. Abdullah told reporters as early trends from counting of votes showed the party ahead of the BJP and other rivals.

Check the Live updates for Jammu and Kashmir Election results here

"The Raj Bhavan and the Centre should accept the decision of people the way we did in the Parliamentary polls," Mr. Abdullah told reporters.

The NC leader, who is contesting the assembly polls from Ganderbal and Budgam seats, expressed hope his party's alliance with the Congress will with the polls.

"We have hopes of a win, but the rest is in the hands of God. We will come to know around noon what the people of J-K have decided," he added.

When asked about the provision for the nomination of five MLAs by the L-G, the former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K said the administration should await the advice of the elected government.

"Some lawyers have given their opinion. Our lawyer, who helped us win on the Ladakh (symbol) issue (in Lok Sabha election), has said the L-G has no right to nominate the MLAs. This is the right of an elected government after the assembly is formed.

"This happens in Parliament as well. When Pranab Mukherjee was the President, who was made President by the Congress party, when the nominations happened, it was done on the advice of the Modi government, and he did not nominate the Congress members," Mr. Abdullah said.

"So, the L-G should keep on mind the Constitution and these five seats should be filled with the advice of the elected government," the NC vice president added.

Asked about the speculations of the PDP joining the NC-Congress alliance post-poll for government formation, Mr. Abdullah said the alliance has neither sought any support, nor has it received any from the PDP yet.

"Let the results come out first. No one has numbers yet," he said.

Asked about the early trends giving a lead to his party, the NC leader said he does not go by early trends.

"Last time (in Lok Sabha polls), while I was on morning run, according to the early trends, I was winning. Then once I reached home, it changed. We will talk after lunch," he said.