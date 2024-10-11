The role of welfare schemes in influencing voting behaviour in Jammu and Kashmir

Welfare schemes play an essential role in elevating the standard of living and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people. The effects of these policies are not only material but also extend into the political realm, as they generally appear to shape electoral outcomes and influence voter behaviour to a considerable extent. However, the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, like in many other instances, proved a slightly different case.

Popularity of Welfare Schemes

According to CSDS-Lokniti survey data, Ayushman Bharat emerges as the most popular welfare scheme, with six of every ten (60%) of the respondents reporting that they have benefited from it. The scheme is particularly well-received in Jammu, where three-fourths (73%) of the population has availed its benefits, compared to a little less than half (49%) in Kashmir. Similarly, the Ujjwala Scheme, aimed at providing clean cooking fuel to households, appears highly beneficial in both regions, with half of the respondents in Kashmir and a little over half (55%) in Jammu indicating that they have benefitted from it. On the other hand, programmes such as the J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (J&K REGP) seems to lack interest or implementation, with only one in every ten (13%) respondents reporting that they benefited. In contrast, the Awas Yojana and Ladli Beti Yojana seem to have had a more significant impact, with two of every ten (21%) and one-sixth (16%) of the respondents benefiting from these schemes, respectively.

Impact of Welfare Schemes on Voting Behaviour

This analysis explores the association between beneficiaries of welfare schemes and their voting preferences. The data suggests that there is no direct relation between benefits from welfare schemes and voting preferences. When it comes to the Ujjwala Scheme, National Conference(NC)-Congress alliance enjoys significant support from beneficiaries (43%), while BJP appears to garner more backing from non-beneficiaries (33%). Similarly, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has bolstered support for NC-Congress, with one in three (34%) beneficiaries leaning towards the alliance. BJP, meanwhile, maintained steady support from both beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries (28%), suggesting that the healthcare scheme has not significantly altered the party’s electoral base.

Though implemented by the BJP-led Union government and Lieutenant-Governor administration, the voting choice of the people show a limited influence of these schemes. While significant number of beneficiaries in in Kashmir have voted for NC-Congress alliance, both beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries have voted for BJP in Jammu. There has been a strong consolidation around issues of identity and region.

The author is an associate professor at Dept. of Political Science, University of Kashmir