GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Terrorism won't be allowed to stage comeback, it has been buried: Amit Shah in Udhampur rally

They want to release stone pelters and terrorists. Omar Abdullah gave up these dreams because you cannot do it, says Amit Shah during rally in Udhampur

Updated - September 26, 2024 03:36 pm IST - Chenani

PTI
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah speaks during a public meeting for J&K Assembly elections, at Chenani, in Udhampur district, Jammu & Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah speaks during a public meeting for J&K Assembly elections, at Chenani, in Udhampur district, Jammu & Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Terrorism has been buried and won't be allowed to stage a comeback, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) while addressing a rally.

Promising a terror-free region under the BJP regime, Mr. Shah alleged that the National Conference-Congress alliance would impose Pakistan's agenda if it comes to power.

Mr. Shah, who is spearheading the BJP’s election campaign, said Assembly elections are taking place in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir without Article 370. The Narendra Modi-led government, Mr. Shah said in his address, had fulfilled the dream of the party’s patriarch Syama Prasad Mukherjee in August 2019 when it abrogated Article 370.

Mr. Shah said whoever spreads terror in Jammu and Kashmir will get his answer at the gallows.

“I want to ask you whether [Parliament attack convict] Afzal Guru should have been hanged or not. The NC-Congress are now saying he should not have been hanged...," Mr. Shah said.

“They want to release stone pelters and terrorists. Omar Abdullah gave up these dreams because you cannot do it. It is the duty of courts and we have enforced such laws that nobody will dare to hurl a stone anymore,” the Minister said at the rally in Udhampur district's Chenani area.

He is scheduled to address five rallies in Udhampur, Kathua and Jammu districts today.

The third and final phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. Elections in the third and final phase on Oct 1.

Published - September 26, 2024 03:25 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.