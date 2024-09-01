ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Hurriyat leader Saleem Geelani joins the PDP in Srinagar

Published - September 01, 2024 08:55 pm IST - SRINAGAR

A prominent separatist figure from Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s moderate Hurriyat grouping, Geelani credited PDP founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed for his transition to mainstream politics

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

Former Hurriyat leader Syed Saleem Geelani with PDP party president Mehbooba Mufti at the party headquarters in Srinagar on September 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

Syed Saleem Geelani, a prominent separatist figure from Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s moderate Hurriyat grouping, on Sunday (September 1, 2011) joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Srinagar. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The joining function for Mr. Geelani, who headed the National Peoples Party (NPP), a constituent of the Hurriyat’s umbrella group, was presided over by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.  Mr. Geelani credited PDP founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed for his transition from being a separatist leader to joining mainstream politics. 

“Late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s approach to resolve the Kashmir issue inspired me. The PDP always advocated for the release of people in jails. There is no better platform than the PDP,” Mr. Geelani said. He praised the PDP’s stand on the Kashmir issue and pledged to “carry forward the PDP’s vision and its ideology”.

Ms. Mufti welcomed Mr. Geelani’s decision to join the PDP. The former J&K Chief Minister said Mr. Geelani was invited to contest in the forthcoming Assembly election but he declined. Mr. Geelani has been part of back channel dialogues with New Delhi in the past, and was involved in separatist politics for over three decades.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, son of prominent Shia cleric and Hurriyat leader Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi, joined the PDP and decided to contest in the Assembly election in J&K.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US