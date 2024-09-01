GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior Hurriyat leader Saleem Geelani joins the PDP in Srinagar

A prominent separatist figure from Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s moderate Hurriyat grouping, Geelani credited PDP founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed for his transition to mainstream politics

Published - September 01, 2024 08:55 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Former Hurriyat leader Syed Saleem Geelani with PDP party president Mehbooba Mufti at the party headquarters in Srinagar on September 1, 2024.

Former Hurriyat leader Syed Saleem Geelani with PDP party president Mehbooba Mufti at the party headquarters in Srinagar on September 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

Syed Saleem Geelani, a prominent separatist figure from Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s moderate Hurriyat grouping, on Sunday (September 1, 2011) joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Srinagar. 

The joining function for Mr. Geelani, who headed the National Peoples Party (NPP), a constituent of the Hurriyat’s umbrella group, was presided over by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.  Mr. Geelani credited PDP founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed for his transition from being a separatist leader to joining mainstream politics. 

“Late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s approach to resolve the Kashmir issue inspired me. The PDP always advocated for the release of people in jails. There is no better platform than the PDP,” Mr. Geelani said. He praised the PDP’s stand on the Kashmir issue and pledged to “carry forward the PDP’s vision and its ideology”.

Ms. Mufti welcomed Mr. Geelani’s decision to join the PDP. The former J&K Chief Minister said Mr. Geelani was invited to contest in the forthcoming Assembly election but he declined. Mr. Geelani has been part of back channel dialogues with New Delhi in the past, and was involved in separatist politics for over three decades.

Earlier, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, son of prominent Shia cleric and Hurriyat leader Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi, joined the PDP and decided to contest in the Assembly election in J&K.

