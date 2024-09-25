Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Second phase sees over 56% voter turnout

More than 56% of voters on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) exercised their franchise in the second phase of polling for 26 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

“The polling passed off peacefully,” officials said. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, J&K Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole, while giving the data for Wednesday’s polling, said an estimated 56.05% voter turnout was recorded in the six districts.

Mr. Pole said the data was tentative and can go up slightly as polling was going on at some polling stations even at 6.45 p.m.

He said the polling was peaceful and, by and large, smooth.

"The polling was overall peaceful. Some stray incidents like arguments, etc took place, but there is no need for re-poll anywhere," he added.

During the second phase, a 16-member delegation of foreign envoys visited the valley to witness the polls.

This is perhaps the first time since the eruption of insurgency that international observers were allowed to witness the elections in J&K. However, the move drew criticism from former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who said the polls in J&K were an internal matter of the country.

Lower voter turnout than in 2014 elections

As many as 20 of the 26 Assembly segments that went to polls on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) in the second phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir have registered lower voter turnout than that in the 2014 Assembly elections.

According to the data of the Election Commission of India, the overall voting percentage in the 2014 polls was above 60% for the Assembly segments in the six districts that went to polls on Wednesday (September 25, 2024).

There were 25 Assembly segments in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch districts in the 2014 polls. However, the number increased by one seat to 26 in these six districts following the delimitation exercise undertaken in 2022.

While five Assembly segments in Srinagar district recorded a higher turnout than the 2014 polls, all other Assembly segments in the five remaining districts recorded a lower voter turnout.

Budgam (66.32% in 2014) and Chrar-e-Sharief (82.44% in 2014) Assembly segments in central Kashmir witnessed the biggest drop of 15% voter turnout, followed by Budhal (82.50% in 2014) Assembly segment, which saw a dip of 14%.

While Shri Mata Vaishno Devi segment in Reasi district recorded the highest turnout of 79.95% this year, it is still less than 82.68% recorded in 2014, when the constituency was known as Gool Arnas.

The Habbakadal Assembly segment, which has a large migrant voter population, recorded the lowest turnout of 18.39% compared to 21.31% that was registered 10 years ago.

The voter turnout in none of the Assembly segments, which registered an increase over the 2014 figures, however, crossed the 38% mark while all the constituencies that saw a dip in the turnout still crossed 50%.

According to Pole, the segment-wise turnout in Jammu division seats was Gulabgarh (73.49), Surankote (75.11), Reasi (71.00), Nowshera (72.00), Kalakote-Sunderbani (68.71), Poonch-Haveli (74.92), Rajouri (70.64), Budhal (68.58), Thannamandi (69.66) and Mendhar (71.08).

In the Kashmir valley seats, the turnout was Khansahib (71.66), Kangan (71.89), Chrar-e-Sharief (67.44), Chadoora (55.25), Ganderbal (56.97), Beerwah (63.31), Budgam (51.13), Hazratbal (30.69), Khanyar (26.07), Habbakadal (18.39), Lal Chowk (32.11), Channapora (29.35), Zadibal (30.73), Central Shalteng (31.07) and Eidgah (36.93).