Regional patterns of voting shows divide between Jammu, Kashmir

The verdict in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election presents a fascinating divide, reflecting deep-seated regional differences in political preferences and perceptions of governance.

The performance of major political parties varied significantly between Kashmir Valley and Jammu.

While the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance performed strongly in Kashmir, winning 40 out of 47 seats with a vote share of 41.08%, its impact in Jammu was considerably weaker, securing only 8 out of 43 seats with a 30.67% vote share (Table 1).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), conversely, dominated in Jammu, winning 29 seats with 45.23% of the vote, while failing to make any significant inroads into the Kashmir region, securing no seats and just 2.17% of the vote.

One of the most striking aspects of this regional divide is how public perceptions of discrimination have shifted between the two regions. Historically, parties centred in Kashmir were viewed by Jammu’s residents as being discriminatory against their region. One in five (20%) voters in Jammu felt that previous State governments, which were predominantly led by Kashmir-centred parties, discriminated to a great extent against the region, and one in three believed this occurred to some extent.

However, under the present Union government, which operates Jammu and Kashmir under Lieutenant-Governor rule, there has been a reversal in these perceptions.

While, overall, one-fifth believed that the current administration directed by Union government discriminates to a great extent between the two regions, the proportion of Kashmiris who held this belief has risen to nearly one in four (23%), compared with 16 per cent in Jammu (Table 2).

This suggested that many in Kashmir felt that the balance of power has shifted in favour of Jammu under the BJP-led Union government, a perception that may contribute to the ongoing political divide between the two regions.

Voters’ opinion about which party can ensure equal treatment for both regions further highlights these regional divides. Voters in Jammu region overwhelmingly believe that the BJP is best positioned to ensure fair treatment for both regions, with nearly half (49%) favouring the party. In stark contrast, only five per cent of Kashmiris share this belief, with four of every ten (39%) expressing confidence in the NC to provide equal treatment. (Table 3)

The fractured political verdict in Jammu and Kashmir is a reflection of long-standing regional prejudices and a lack of trust in any one government or party to ensure equal treatment for both regions. The BJP’s dominance in Jammu is counterbalanced by the strength of Kashmir-based parties like the NC in the Valley.

This divide is further fuelled by the perception that previous State governments favoured Kashmir, while the current Union government is seen as leaning towards Jammu.

Methodology of Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies survey

The authors are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS

