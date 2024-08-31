Rahul Gandhi to address two poll rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address two election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4 to campaign for the candidates of the NC-Congress alliance, a senior Congress leader said on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that it was the desire of the candidates of the alliance and the people of J&K in general to have Mr. Gandhi campaign in the Union territory.

"Rahulji will visit J&K on September 4 and will address election campaign rallies in Kashmir as well as Jammu for the alliance candidates," he added.

Mr. Mir, who is contesting the assembly elections from Dooru in the south Kashmir district here, said Mr. Gandhi will address an election rally at the Dooru stadium.

He said Mr. Gandhi would address another rally likely in the Sangaldan area of Jammu.

"We are happy that he (Gandhi) accepted our invitation. This programme is for the first phase only. He might visit J&K again for the other phases," Mr. Mir said.

The AICC general secretary said the Congress has lined up over 40 star campaigners, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

