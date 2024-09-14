ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: Terrorism breathing its last in J&K, says PM Modi

Published - September 14, 2024 01:41 pm IST - Jammu

This was the first election rally by the Prime Minister ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls scheduled on September 18.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Doda district on September 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 14, 2024) said terrorism is taking its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir where his government projected a new leadership to counter dynastic politics which has "destroyed this beautiful region”.

Addressing an election rally in the Doda district of Jammu region in support of BJP candidates, Mr. Modi said, “We and you together will make Jammu and Kashmir a secure and prosperous part of the country.” This was the first election rally by the Prime Minister ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls scheduled on September 18.

“After Independence, Jammu and Kashmir became the target of foreign powers and dynastic politics made this beautiful region hollow from within. The political dynasties projected their children and did not let new leadership grow,” the Prime Minister said.

He said his government focused on carving out a young leadership soon after “we came to power at the Centre in 2014.” “Terrorism is breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir,” he further said.

