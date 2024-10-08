ADVERTISEMENT

‘Power not permanent,’ says AIP MP Engineer Rashid as counting gets underway in Jammu and Kashmir

Updated - October 08, 2024 10:47 am IST - Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)

Mr. Rashid emphasised the strategic importance of Jammu and Kashmir, which is sandwiched between Pakistan and China, stating "the world is watching us"

ANI

Awami Ittehad Party chief and Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid | Photo Credit: ANI

As counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls got underway on Tuesday (October 8, 2024), Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) President and Member of Parliament, Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid appealed for peace and rights saying that the power is not permanent and that Jammu and Kashmir is no ordinary region.

Engineer Rashid proposes holding government formation over Statehood demand

"Power is not a permanent thing...Jammu and Kashmir is not an ordinary State. On one side there is Pakistan, on the other side there is China. The world is watching us. Let the people of Kashmir live and give them their rights," he said.

Mr. Rashid also urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to use his upcoming visit to Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to work behind the scenes to bring about meaningful peace in Kashmir.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar should not go to Islamabad just for a tour. He should not deceive the world that I went to the Shanghai conference. He should do something good behind the scenes for the peace of Kashmir," Mr. Rashid said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Baramullah stressed the importance of the next government acting as a bridge between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi.

Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid says he is no ‘BJP proxy’

"I urge that whatever government is formed in Jammu and Kashmir, it should act as a bridge between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi so that our troubles end and people live with honour, dignity and self-respect," the AIP leader said.

Meanwhile, counting of votes for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The J&K Assembly election for 90 constituencies was held over three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, respectively. The Election Commission of India said that an overall 63.88% voter turnout was recorded in the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The poll panel said that a voter turn of 69.69% was recorded in the third phase held on October 1.

Exit polls have predicted that the National Conference-Congress alliance has an edge in Jammu and Kashmir.

