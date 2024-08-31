GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Conference asks poll panel to clarify motive for transfer of senior police officials ahead of polls

The J&K administration recently transferred seven top police officials in Kashmir 

Updated - September 01, 2024 02:13 am IST

Published - August 31, 2024 09:54 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
J&K National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in Srinagar on August 31, 2024.

J&K National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in Srinagar on August 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday questioned the motives behind the transfer of seven top police officers in Kashmir ahead of the Assembly Election and sought clarification from the Election Commission (EC) over the matter.

“The EC, during its J&K visit, promised free and fair elections. The election is taking place in the backdrop of unfortunate decisions [of 2019] that hurt our faith in democracy. It also the first move to restore our faith in democracy. My colleagues have expressed apprehensions on the latest transfers in the police in Kashmir,” Mr. Mehdi said.

The J&K administration, in compliance of the EC, has transferred seven top police officials in Kashmir, which include Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Gurinderpal Singh; SSP, Kupwara, Shobhit Saksena; SSP, Srinagar, Ashish Kumar Mishra; and Superintendent of Police, Handwara, Dawood Ayub.

In the major reshuffle, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir was posted as SSP of Srinagar, replacing Mr. Mishra; Muhammad Zaid was posted as SSP of Baramulla and Ghulam Jeelani Wani as SSP of Kupwara.

“The officer in Baramulla was transferred just within 10 days of his posting. We seek clarification from the EC. Are these transfers at the request of or on the directions of a particular party? No intervention should be allowed that makes the election process suspect or create an imbalance,” the MP said.

He said the poll body has to come up with clarification on why these transfers were made. “We expect the officers to be honest to their chair and duty. Their execution should not reflect any bias or favour to a party or its proxy. They should ensure a favourable situation from the point of law and order,” he added.

