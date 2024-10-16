PM Modi, Rajnath Singh congratulate Omar Abdullah, offer Centre’s support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday congratulated Omar Abdullah on taking over as Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir and hinted at the Centre’s support to the new dispensation.

“Congratulations to Shri Omar Abdullah Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Wishing him the very best in his efforts to serve the people. The Centre will work closely with him and his team for J&K’s progress,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Congratulations to Shri Omar Abdullah Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Wishing him the very best in his efforts to serve the people. The Centre will work closely with him and his team for J&K's progress. @OmarAbdullah — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2024

Mr. Abdullah reciprocated in equal measure. “My colleagues and I look forward to working together with you to give the people of J&K an effective, efficient and honest administration,” he said.

In a message on X, Defence Minister Singh said, “I hope, the governance trajectory of the state continues to move forward and his government is able to fulfil people’s aspirations. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure.”

In his response, Mr. Abdullah said he will do his best to live up to the expectations of the people of J&K. “We look forward to working together with you in the weeks and years ahead for the progress of J&K,” he added.

Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi congratulate Omar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Mr. Abdullah. “This is his second stint at the helm of public life in the State, but the juncture today is more historic. I welcome his triumphal return through the elections, which truly constitute the greatest festival of democracy. I congratulate the real architects of the festival, i. e. the people of Jammu and Kashmir, in this festive moment of theirs,” Ms. Banerjee said.

I congratulate Mr. Omar Abdullah @OmarAbdullah on his being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir today.



This is his second stint at the helm of the public life in the State, but the juncture today is more historic. I welcome his triumphal return through the… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 16, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his message X, reiterated the party’s stand on Statehood. “Congratulations to CM Omar Abdullah and to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. However, government formation without Statehood felt incomplete today. Democracy was snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and today we renew our pledge to continue our fight until Statehood is fully restored,” he added.