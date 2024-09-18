ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi urge J&K’s voters to exercise their franchise

Updated - September 18, 2024 11:16 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Congress leader urged locals to come out and vote in the first Assembly election in J&K after the erstwhile State was turned into a Union Territory and its special status scrapped, in 2019

Peerzada Ashiq

Kashmiris wait in line to cast their votes outside a polling station on September 18, 2024, in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

As Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the much-awaited first phase of its ongoing Assembly election on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to encourage locals to come out to vote in huge numbers.

“As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Gandhi urged locals to come out and vote in the first Assembly election in J&K after the erstwhile State was turned into a Union Territory and its special status was scrapped, in 2019.

“For the first time in the history of the country, the statehood of a state has been taken away and it has been made a union territory – this is a violation of the constitutional rights of all of you, it is an insult to Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly phase I polls peaceful; record a 58.85% turnout

“Your every vote went to INDIA – Will restore your rights – will bring employment opportunities – It will make women stronger – Will bring you out of the ‘Injustice Era’ …will make Jammu and Kashmir prosperous again. Today, come out of your homes in large numbers and exercise your democratic right – vote for INDIA (sic),” the Congress leader said.

Former J&K Chief Minister and vice president of the National Conference, Omar Abdullah, also sounded hopeful about the election, which is being held after a gap of 10 years.

“After October 8, the Lieutenant Governor won’t be having powers to frame laws on his own as a new Assembly, which will be more powerful than him, will be in place. We are hopeful that we will win. We have been waiting for this day for 10 years,” Mr. Abdullah said.

