PM Modi is going to address J&K Assembly election rally in Srinagar and Katra

On September 18, the first phase of assembly elections was conducted on 24 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, including 16 seats in the Kashmir region and eight seats in the Jammu region

Updated - September 19, 2024 11:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An Indian paramilitary soldier guards at a closed road ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Srinagar on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

An Indian paramilitary soldier guards at a closed road ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Srinagar on Thursday, September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The Prime Minister will be addressing J&K Assembly election rallies in Srinagar and Katra. Mr. Modi has mentioned in a post in social media account ‘X’ that Wednesday’s (September 19, 2024) turnout has shown that the people of J&K are very enthusiastic about the elections and are keen to make the poll process vibrant.

He added that he will speak on development agendas in Kashmir from these election rallies and he will seek people’s blessings.

The BJP has never won a seat in the region and the party aims to open its account this time. 

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly phase I poll peaceful; records a 61.13% turnout

The polling for the second and third phases in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively.

On September 18, the first phase of assembly elections was conducted on 24 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, including 16 seats in the Kashmir region and eight seats in the Jammu region. A voter turnout of 61.13 pc was registered in the first phase polling.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Srinagar on September 19, 2024, security measures have been tightened in the area. 

Visuals from Srinagar have shown installation of multiple checkpoints with increase in deployment of CRPF personnel

Published - September 19, 2024 11:09 am IST

