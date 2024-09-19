GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi calls Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Devta’ remark a sign of ‘Naxal mindset’

Prime Minister Modi urges voters to choose wisely in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, aiming to end “Congress, NC, PDP rule”

Updated - September 19, 2024 06:35 pm IST

PTI
PM Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Katra, Reasi district of J&K, on Thursday.

PM Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Katra, Reasi district of J&K, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Asking people to cast their votes wisely in the ongoing Assembly polls that are linked to the "future of Jammu and Kashmir", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday (September 19, 2024) that they should ensure the political sunset of the Congress, National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which have "inflicted wounds" in the region for years together.

Also read | PM Modi in Srinagar LIVE updates

Addressing a poll rally in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, PM Modi also accused the Congress leadership of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses under a "well-thought-out conspiracy" and due to a "Naxal mindset", and asked people "should they not be punished for this"?

This was the second election rally addressed by the Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (September 19, 2024) and the third in a week. He addressed another rally in Srinagar earlier in the day. On September 14, PM Modi addressed a rally in Doda district.

World witnessing people of J&K strengthening Indian democracy: PM Modi

"This election is for choosing the future of Jammu and Kashmir. This election is meant to take the 'new Jammu and Kashmir' to new heights," the Prime Minister said while urging the voters to ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the polls.

"The three families of the Congress, NC and PDP inflicted wounds on the people here for years together. We have to ensure the political sunset of these parties by pressing the button next to the lotus, the symbol of the BJP. It is the BJP that prioritised your interests and ended the decades-old discrimination with the region," he said, giving the slogan "Abki baar, BJP sarkar".

PM Modi's rallies in Srinagar and Katra came a day after the first phase of polling in the Assembly election, covering 24 constituencies in seven south Kashmir districts and the Chenab valley region and registering more than 61% voting.

Published - September 19, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir / political campaigns / Bharatiya Janata Party / Narendra Modi / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.