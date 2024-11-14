PDP’s Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, 36, becomes youngest Legislature Party head in J&K Assembly

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday (November 14, 2024) appointed legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, 36, as the Leader of the Legislature Party in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

A PDP spokesman said Mr. Parra’s selection as the Leader of the Legislative Party “reflects his strong connection with the people and his steadfast dedication to their welfare”. He has become one of the youngest leaders to ever head a legislative party in the J&K Assembly.

Mr. Parra told The Hindu, “We are in the most sensitive time of our history. We are again re-negotiating our relationship with the Union government after 70 years. I will try my best to play a constructive role in this phase and try to build our own legacy and history brick by brick. It’s definitely an important role and at times historic too because we are witnessing and recording our own experiences and pain of years.”

Mr. Parra had been jailed for around 19 months under sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in 2020 and was released on bail by the J&K High Court in 2022. He won the District Development Council elections in 2020 but was disallowed to take oath as its member due to the pending case. Earlier this year, he was selected as the Yale Peace Fellow at Yale University’s International Leadership Center but was denied permission to travel.

Rafiq Ahmed Naik is Deputy Leader

The PDP appointed legislator Rafiq Ahmed Naik as Deputy Leader and legislator and ex-Member of Parliament Mir Mohammad Fayaz as Chief Whip, ensuring unity.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

“The PDP leaders also took a moment to appreciate the efforts of their legislators during the recent Assembly session, where they voiced public concerns and sentiments within the House. This proactive approach is deeply rooted in the vision of PDP founder late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who believed in speaking up for people’s aspirations and maintaining a direct connection with the issues that affect them most,” the party spokesman said.

He said party leaders also called for a more fair and balanced reservation policy, “one that provides deserving candidates with opportunities to build secure and meaningful careers”.

The spokesman said Ms. Mufti emphasised that the PDP would remain committed to advocating for these changes, supporting youth’s aspirations, and working to create a brighter future for all.

“The PDP’s mission is to stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the youth, in their journey toward justice, dignity, and hope for a better tomorrow,” Ms. Mufti said at the meeting.

