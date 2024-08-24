ADVERTISEMENT

PDP releases its manifesto for J&K Assembly elections

Updated - August 24, 2024 05:11 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 04:48 pm IST - Srinagar

PDP promises to advocate for diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan, and establish full connectivity across the Line of Control

PTI

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, along with party leaders, releases election manifesto in Srinagar, on August 24, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

The PDP on Saturday (August 24, 2024) released its manifesto for the Assembly elections, promising to pursue the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

It also promised to advocate for diplomatic initiatives between India and Pakistan, and establish full connectivity across the Line of Control (LoC) for trade and social exchange.

The manifesto was released at a function at the party headquarters here by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti along with senior leaders of the party.

The manifesto titled 'People's Aspirations' also talks about advocating a regional free-trade area and shared economic market, striving for revocation of the Public Safety Act (PSA), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Enemy Act, as well as its commitment to revocation of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

It also promises to revisit and address the cases of "unjust" job terminations — referring to the sacking of J-K government employees over terror abetment charges.

