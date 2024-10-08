PDP faces a rout in J&K, retains only three seats

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which bagged the highest number of 28 seats in 2014 and went on to rule the State, was routed in the Assembly election this time.

The party’s bastion of south Kashmir, also the home of PDP’s late founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, witnessed a major dent as the party only retained two out of 16 seats here. It had won 11 seats from south Kashmir in 2014.

Among those who lost in the election were PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti, who was contesting an election for the first time. However, the PDP’s Waheed-ur-Rehmaan Parra won from the Pulwama seat.

In north Kashmir, the party only retained the Kupwara seat by defeating the strong National Conference (NC) candidate Nasir Aslam Wani.

“This election was the PDP versus the rest of the parties. My party was split and dismantled in the past five years. In spite of 40 PDP leaders, including Ministers and legislators, leaving the party, the PDP put up a fight and is not going anywhere. Being an Opposition party, we will continue to raise the issues and problems of the common people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Ms. Mufti said.

In capital Srinagar, where the party won five seats out of eight in the 2014 Assembly election, it failed to retain any seat. “J&K is going through uncertain times as people are anxious over the security of land, jobs and resources. The PDP will continue to fight the onslaught launched on August 5, 2019. The PDP was treated worse than the Hurriyat but we will try to reclaim the space back, brick by brick. We will continue to pursue our manifesto and fight for Article 370 and the political process, besides the release of youth and political leaders in J&K,” Mr. Parra said.

The PDP appears to have failed to strike a chord with the voters this time because it joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in 2014.

