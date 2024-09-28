GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pakistan could be split into three parts if it keeps supporting terrorism: Adityanath in J&K

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister warned that anyone attempting to spread terrorism in India with Pakistan's support would meet a grim fate

Updated - September 28, 2024 05:50 pm IST - Kathua

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public rally for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections at Ramnagar in Udhampur on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public rally for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections at Ramnagar in Udhampur on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

“If Pakistan continues to support terrorism, it could be split into three parts,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday (September 27, 2024).

Issuing the warning to the neighbouring country at an election rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, Mr. Adityanath said, “Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is already prepared to merge with India.”

"Even Pakistan-backed terrorists know the price Pakistan will have to pay for supporting terrorism. It could lead to Pakistan being divided into three parts, with no trace of it left," Mr. Adityanath said.

"Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is sitting, ready to merge with India. They want freedom from Pakistan; they want development, rations, peace, and Ayushman health cards, but all of this is only possible within India," he added.

Also Read:

He asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the BJP, calling it the only option for good governance, peace, stability, and development in the region.

Highlighting Pakistan's economic struggles, Mr. Adityanath remarked, "Pakistan's situation is such that it is going around with a begging bowl. It’s no secret that their government has taken their people. Even Balochistan is now saying they don’t want to stay with Pakistan because they are treated like foreigners." The Chief Minister also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "firm" stance against terrorism, saying "water and terrorism cannot flow together," referring to the Indus River treaty.

He warned that anyone attempting to spread terrorism in India with Pakistan's support would meet a grim fate.

"If anyone, with Pakistan’s support, tries to sow seeds of terrorism in India, they will neither have a shroud to cover them nor two yards of land to be buried in." Taking a dig at the Opposition parties, including the National Conference, Mr. Adityanath said their leaders used to behave like "rulers" of Jammu and Kashmir and enjoyed foreign trips at Government expense, but that is not the case anymore.

Published - September 28, 2024 07:10 am IST

