Over 300 additional companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the three-phase assembly elections commencing from September 18 in the union territory, officials said on Thursday, August 29, 2024).

According to the officials, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Jammu-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma arrived at the Police Reception Centre (PRC) at Bari Brahmna Railway Station on Wednesday (August 26, 2024) night to welcome the arriving forces.

“DIG Sharma assessed the accommodation facilities for the paramilitary forces and briefed the officers on the sensitivity and importance of their duties, emphasising full cooperation with local police forces,” the officials said.

Accompanied by senior officers, the DIG also addressed concerns raised by the security personnel, assuring them of prompt resolution, they added.

These Paramilitary Forces will be stationed across Jammu, Kathua, and Samba districts to maintain security during the assembly elections in the union territory.