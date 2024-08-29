GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 300 additional paramilitary companies to be deployed for J&K Assembly polls

The Paramilitary Forces will be stationed across Jammu, Kathua, and Samba districts to maintain security during the assembly elections in the union territory.

Updated - August 29, 2024 03:13 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 03:02 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Over 300 additional companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. File

Over 300 additional companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Over 300 additional companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the three-phase assembly elections commencing from September 18 in the union territory, officials said on Thursday, August 29, 2024).

According to the officials, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Jammu-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma arrived at the Police Reception Centre (PRC) at Bari Brahmna Railway Station on Wednesday (August 26, 2024) night to welcome the arriving forces.

Also Read: BJP retains most candidate from withdrawn first list, brings just one change

“DIG Sharma assessed the accommodation facilities for the paramilitary forces and briefed the officers on the sensitivity and importance of their duties, emphasising full cooperation with local police forces,” the officials said.

Accompanied by senior officers, the DIG also addressed concerns raised by the security personnel, assuring them of prompt resolution, they added.

These Paramilitary Forces will be stationed across Jammu, Kathua, and Samba districts to maintain security during the assembly elections in the union territory.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.