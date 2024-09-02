Omar, Mehbooba trade barbs over past links with BJP

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday (September 2, 2024) exchanged barbs over past links with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Abdullah, the National Conference (NC) vice-president, took a swipe at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the BJP’s move to appoint Ram Madhav as the poll in-charge of J&K.

“Only the BJP could confirm whether Mr. Madhav was sent to form an alliance with the PDP. He had excellent relations with the PDP and was responsible for bringing the PDP and the BJP together in 2014. Perhaps, he has been brought back for the same reason,” Mr. Abdullah said after Mehar Ali, the son of NC Member of Parliament Mian Altaf, filed his nomination from the Kangan Assembly seat.

Mr. Abdullah welcomed the decision of former separatist leader Syed Saleem Geelani to join mainstream politics. “If separatists have developed trust in democracy, it is a significant achievement for us. Separatists used to call for election boycotts and their participation in elections now indicates a shift in their ideology. This shift vindicates our position,” Mr. Abdullah said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti hit back at Mr. Abdullah and said her party “did not surrender interests unlike the NC”.

“People of J&K are politically mature and can judge past performances of the PDP and the NC. Omar had been a Minister in the BJP government. What did he do? He brought POTA to J&K, banned shahtoosh (shawls) and advocated bombardment of Pakistan. When the PDP formed a coalition with BJP, we withdrew 12,000 FIRs lodged against youth, brought New Delhi’s delegation to Kashmir for talks with Hurriyat Conference, ensured ceasefire on borders,” Ms. Mufti said.

