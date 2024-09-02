GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Omar, Mehbooba trade barbs over past links with BJP

Omar Abdullah took a swipe at the PDP after the BJP appointed Ram Madhav as the poll in-charge of J&K. “Only the BJP could confirm whether Mr. Madhav was sent to form an alliance with the PDP,” he said.

Published - September 02, 2024 10:17 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah during the party joining ceremony of advocate of Rajpora Constituency Syed Riyaz Ahmed Khawar (Unseen), in Srinagar on Friday, August 30.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah during the party joining ceremony of advocate of Rajpora Constituency Syed Riyaz Ahmed Khawar (Unseen), in Srinagar on Friday, August 30. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday (September 2, 2024) exchanged barbs over past links with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr. Abdullah, the National Conference (NC) vice-president, took a swipe at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the BJP’s move to appoint Ram Madhav as the poll in-charge of J&K.

“Only the BJP could confirm whether Mr. Madhav was sent to form an alliance with the PDP. He had excellent relations with the PDP and was responsible for bringing the PDP and the BJP together in 2014. Perhaps, he has been brought back for the same reason,” Mr. Abdullah said after Mehar Ali, the son of NC Member of Parliament Mian Altaf, filed his nomination from the Kangan Assembly seat.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Omar Abdullah takes U-turn; to contest from Ganderbal

Mr. Abdullah welcomed the decision of former separatist leader Syed Saleem Geelani to join mainstream politics. “If separatists have developed trust in democracy, it is a significant achievement for us. Separatists used to call for election boycotts and their participation in elections now indicates a shift in their ideology. This shift vindicates our position,” Mr. Abdullah said.

BJP backing party involved in Hawala funding: PDP

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti hit back at Mr. Abdullah and said her party “did not surrender interests unlike the NC”. 

“People of J&K are politically mature and can judge past performances of the PDP and the NC. Omar had been a Minister in the BJP government. What did he do? He brought POTA to J&K, banned shahtoosh (shawls) and advocated bombardment of Pakistan. When the PDP formed a coalition with BJP, we withdrew 12,000 FIRs lodged against youth, brought New Delhi’s delegation to Kashmir for talks with Hurriyat Conference, ensured ceasefire on borders,” Ms. Mufti said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.