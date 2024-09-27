Omar asks BJP to seek forgiveness from people for revival of terrorism in Jammu

National Conference Vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday (September 27, 2024) said the deadly terror attacks in otherwise peaceful Jammu region reflects the alleged failure of the BJP which should seek forgiveness from the public of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP by blaming NC, Congress and PDP for terrorism in the Union Territory has given a ‘clean chit’ to Pakistan, he said.

“What is the situation of militancy in the Jammu region where our brave force personnel are targeted quite frequently? BJP should first reply why militancy spread to Jammu region after 2014, especially in the last three years when its graph went up," the former Chief Minister said.

“There is not a single place in Jammu where terror attacks have not taken place — whether it is Chenab valley, Pir Panjal region, Reasi, Kathua, Udhampur, Jammu and Samba...this reflects their [BJP government's] failure and the party should accept it and seek forgiveness from the people,” he said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an election rally in support of party candidate Sunil Verma in Udhampur East Assembly segment, Omar referred to the statements of Home Minister Amit Shah blaming NC, Congress and PDP for terrorism and said “when the BJP leaders speak within J&K, they blame us but when they are outside the Union Territory they hold Pakistan responsible”.

“They [BJP leadership] do not talk in one voice. If we are responsible, then why are they not talking to Pakistan? You are blaming us [for terrorism] from the soil of J&K, thus giving a clean chit to Pakistan. They are making contradictory statements and taking in different tones to mislead the public,” he said.

He, however, said the National Conference speaks in one voice within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about BJP’s criticism of his party’s manifesto, he said, “What you expect that they will appreciate our manifesto? They are fighting the elections against us and it is evident that they will oppose our manifesto.” “I am happy and want to thank them for their reaction. We are a small regional party having no stakes outside J&K but they made our manifesto a topic of discussion across the country. Hardly any union minister or [BJP] Chief Minister had not talked about our manifesto. I am thankful to BJP,” he said.

On the saffron party's leadership targeting him by name, Mr. Abdullah said, “Despite being out of power for so long, if the Prime Minister or home minister is remembering me in their speeches that means I have done something good.” The NC leader claimed that BJP is nervous because of poor performance in the first two phases of the assembly elections.

“There was no special performance by BJP in the first two phases [on September 18 and 25], they are nervous. Our internal reports said that their candidate from Nowshera constituency [J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina] is unlikely to save his seat. They are faced with such a situation and are targeting us. They are free to target us,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the joint gathering of NC and Congress workers, he said BJP is saying that if “we form the government, terrorism will get revived. We have completely wiped out terrorism from Jammu before 2014 but this double engine government facilitated its return.” “They are saying attacks will be carried out on pilgrims. The reality is that the attacks had taken place under their rule — whether it was an attack on Amarnath pilgrims (in Kashmir in July 2017) when BJP and PDP were in the government or Shiv Khori pilgrims (June 2024),” he said, accusing BJP of reviving terrorism in Jammu, growing unemployment and destroying J&K.

“Except dividing the people on the name of religion, they [BJP] do not know anything else,” he said, asking the people to stand united against the divisive policies and strengthen the secular forces.

Out of 90 seats, he said NC is in direct fight with BJP on only five seats but “it is mostly targeting our party, our manifesto, our leadership. Home minister announced results yesterday even as 40 seats are going to polls in the last phase [on October 1].

“Was he in possession of some magic wand through which he knows the outcome of voting. They are using everything to mislead the people,” he said.