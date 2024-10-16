Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), the first elected government in the Union Territory since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated..

L-G Manoj Saxena administered him the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Abdullah at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). Five Ministers were also sworn in.

None of the six elected member of the Congress took oath today before J&K L-G Manoj Sinha “as a mark of protest for the restoration of the Statehood”. Mr. Abdullah had confirmed that he will not fill all the Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr. Abdullah takes over as Chief Minister for a second term and is the third generation of the Abdullah family to occupy the office — after his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah.

J&K as a Union Territory has only 10 ministerial posts. “It is a red letter day. A new government is coming after 6.5 years. May god give strength to Omar Abdullah to raise people’s voice,” National Conference (NC) spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and party president Malikarjun Kharge attended the function. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI leader D Raja, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, DMK’s Kanimozhi, and NCP’s Supriya Sule, all part of INDIA Bloc, were also present.

Ahead of the ceremony, Mr. Abdullah said on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) that working in cooperation with the government of India but being the CM of a Union Territory has its challenges.

“I have some strange distinctions. I was the last Chief Minister to serve a full six-year term. Now I’ll be the first Chief Minister of the Union territory of J&K. The last distinction, as in the one of serving six years, I’m quite happy about. Being a CM of a Union Territory is a different matter altogether. It has its own challenges,” Mr. Abdullah said.

“I hope that the status of a union territory is a temporary one. We look forward to working in cooperation with government of India to resolve the people’s problems and the best way to do that would be to start by restoring statehood to J&K,” he added.

All top leaders of the INDIA bloc have been invited by the NC to attend the ceremony of the government formation, which has taken place after 10 years and for the first time since J&K’s special status was abrogated in 2019.

Posters of Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule, Prakash Karat and Kanimozhi were put up outside the Srinagar airport, welcoming them.

“Jammu Kashmir has gone through difficult times. People have many expectations and our challenge is to live up to them. We have a lot to do. We have to give people the hope that this is their government and they will be heard. They were not being heard for the last 5-6 years. It will be our responsibility to listen to them and act on it,” Mr. Abdullah added.

Congress-National Conference secured 48 seats, with the NC winning 42 and the Congress only six seats in the Jammu Kashmir assembly elections. Jammu and Kashmir has been under Presidential rule since 2018 after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support from the coalition government with Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

(With inputs from agencies)

