GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Omar Abdullah accuses BJP-led Centre of trying to silence him

I always knew that Delhi would want to silence me in some way but I never thought that they would go to this extent, says National Conference leader Omar Abdullah

Published - September 06, 2024 02:15 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Omar Abdullah claimed that the BJP-ruled Centre was fielding independent candidates against him. File

Omar Abdullah claimed that the BJP-ruled Centre was fielding independent candidates against him. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday (September 6, 2024) claimed that the BJP-ruled Centre was fielding independent candidates against him in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections in a bid to silence him.

"I always knew that Delhi would want to silence me in some way but I never thought that they would go to this extent. In Baramulla (Lok sabha elections), when a person (Sheikh Abdul Rashid) stood against me in the polls, having filed the papers while in jail, he recorded his message from jail and sought votes based on emotions. He defeated me in the elections," he said.

J&K Assembly polls: NC’s Abdullah, Cong’s Karra, BJP’s Raina file nomination papers

"I did not see it as something worrisome," Mr. Abdullah told election rallies in the Ganderbal Assembly segment from where he is contesting the polls.

The former Chief Minister said after the results of the Baramulla Lok Sabha’s seat, he thought luck was on Rashid’s side and “it was my bad luck”.

"But when I decided to contest (Assembly) polls from Ganderbal, reports started pouring in that another citizen (Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati) who is in jail is going to contest against me. I was forced to think why these people are put after me only. Is there a conspiracy?' he asked.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: NC’s manifesto seeks India-Pakistan dialogue, restoration of J&K’s special status

Mr. Abdullah said he could understand Mr. Rashid contesting the Lok Sabha polls against him as he was a local from the constituency.

"When they could not find a local (Ganderbal) person in jail, they brought one (Barkati) from Zainapora-Shopian. I still thought maybe it was a coincidence. I consulted a few of my colleagues and told them that I want to prove that it is a conspiracy from Delhi against me," he said.

Mr. Abdullah said his team collected nomination papers from a couple of constituencies without revealing where they will file the papers from.

"We collected forms and decided to take a call in the morning where to contest from (for second seat). Yesterday, it was proved that it is not a coincidence. Otherwise, tell me, this person files papers from Ganderbal and then he collects papers from Beerwah, thinking that I was an MLA from there and would contest from there only. However, when I filed papers from Budgam in the afternoon, they were caught out," he said.

The National Conference vice president claimed that this incident shows that Delhi is not trying to silence any politician in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir, as much as they are trying to do it with Omar Abdullah.

"It is because when I speak, I speak for the people, I raise their issues, I talk about our dignity which has been snatched from us. When I take off my cap, It is not only my dignity. It is everyone's dignity.

Mr. Abdullah said when he fights against Delhi, it is not only for himself or his family but for all of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The BJP does not like this - which is why conspiracy after conspiracy is being hatched against me. But this conspiracy has succeeded once only. This time I have full faith in the people of Ganderbal that they will vote wisely," he added.

Published - September 06, 2024 02:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.