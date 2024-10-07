NC, PDP, Congress drop hints but keep cards close to chest on post-poll alliances

Just a day ahead of the counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged their leaders to hold their horses about the post-poll alliances.

Earlier in the day, NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah hinted at opening the doors to rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for government formation. Replying to a question on allying with the PDP, Dr. Abdullah said he will “accept PDP’s support from the core of his heart”.

“We have to go together. There is a need to put up a united face to pull J&K out of the mess it has been plunged into since August 5, 2019. Even if we don’t need it we will take the support (of the PDP),” Dr. Abdullah said.

However, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah took to X to clarify the party stand on the post-poll alliances. “They (PDP or Independents) haven’t extended support, they haven’t offered support and we don’t know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti, who is also daughter of party president Mehbooba Mufti, too asked the middle-rung party readers to refrain from commenting on post-poll alliances. “Unnecessary speculation, let me put the record straight. PDP’s senior leadership will take a call on extending support to a secular front only once the results are out. This is our official stand,” Ms. Mufti said.

The statement came after two PDP leaders, Zuhaib Mir and Arif Laigroo, expressed willingness “to support a secular front in J&K”.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra too kept the doors open for the PDP.

Mr. Karra said his party stance remains that “it will align with any party or organisation that seeks to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power.” Sources in the Congress, however, said no official contact has been established with the PDP on the matter.

The poll results for the 90-member Assembly of J&K will be declared on Tuesday.

