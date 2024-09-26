GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NC, PDP blame Centre for lower turnout in second phase of elections in J&K

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said the Centre was at fault to project the high poll percentage in the first phase as normalcy and call it the effect of Article 370 removal. “I think the low voter turnout was the reaction to it in Srinagar,” he said.

Published - September 26, 2024 09:53 pm IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
Women speak to each other outside a polling booth during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at a tribal area of Poonch district, J&K.

Women speak to each other outside a polling booth during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at a tribal area of Poonch district, J&K. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday (September 26, 2024) blamed the Centre for the lower voter turnout in the second phase of elections held to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday (September 25, 2024).

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, while expressing his unhappiness over the poll percentage, especially in Srinagar, said, “The turnout was less compared to what we expected. It’s the fault of Central government for comparing high poll percentage (in the previous phase) with normalcy and calling it the effect of Article 370 removal. I think the low voter turnout was the reaction to it in Srinagar,” he said.

Hoping to see a jump in polling in the third and final phase on October 1, Mr. Abdullah said, “People across Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara have voted in difficult situation. We expect a good voter turnout this time too.”

PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehmaan Parra blamed the iron hand policy of the Centre for the lower turnout in Srinagar. “For those questioning the low turnout in Srinagar: the years-long crackdown on PDP, the splitting of its cadres, and the fragmentation of the Opposition into three factions have pushed voters away rather than encourage (their) participation,” Mr. Parra said.

The second phase recorded about 57% polling, and it was 61.13% in the first phase.

Published - September 26, 2024 09:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir / Jammu and Kashmir National Conference / Peoples Democratic Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.