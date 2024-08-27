GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NC, Congress will merge Kashmir with Pakistan if they win J&K polls: Manjhi

The Union Minister said the two parties want to reintroduce Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir; he said former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru should have “fully integrated” Kashmir with India

Updated - August 27, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
File picture of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

File picture of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) targeted the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir and said if the two parties form the government in the Union Territory, they will “merge Kashmir with Pakistan”. He said the two parties want to reintroduce Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday (August 26, 2024), Mr. Manjhi posted on X that the Congress can form an alliance with Pakistan and Hizbul Mujahideen to win the election in Kashmir.

“Congress has joined hands with Farooq Abdullah. It knows what the customs and policies of the Abdullahs. It has become clear that the Congress wants to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. All these people are against Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste,” Mr. Manjhi said in Gaya. “The alliance with the Abdullahs clearly means that the Congress is working on the same agenda. If these people win the Assembly election, they will merge Kashmir with Pakistan,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi says running Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi does not make sense

Mr. Manjhi blamed former Prime Ministers Jawahwarlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for the situations in Kashmir and Bangladesh.

“Ever since the government has changed in Bangladesh, atrocities are being committed against the Hindus living there. Jawaharlal Nehru did wrong with Kashmir. If Kashmir had been fully integrated at that time, then this issue would not have never arisen,” he said.

“Indira Gandhi made a mistake after winning Bangladesh. Why did she make it a separate country by making 91,000 soldiers bow down before her? If Bangladesh had been integrated with India, then this situation would not have happened today. The Bangladesh government needs to pay attention to the minorities there,” Mr. Manjhi said.

The Union Minister accused Pakistan and Bangladesh of “working to spread one religion”. “These people want to spread only one religion in the world... But our government will definitely pay attention and take steps to stop the atrocities against minorities,” Mr. Manjhi said.

