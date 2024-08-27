GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Conference issues first list of 18 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls

The party in a post on X said the list was approved by NC president Farooq Abdullah.

Updated - August 27, 2024 11:47 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 11:32 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

After its seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress was finalised, National Conference (NC) Monday (August 26, 2024) issued its first list of 18 candidates for the first phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party in a post on X said the list was approved by NC president Farooq Abdullah.

The party named its former MP from Anantnag, Justice (Retd) Hassnain Masoodi, as its candidate from Pampore and former legislator Mohammad Khalil Bandh from Pulwama.

J&K polls: Congress announces first list of nine candidates

The NC announced the name of Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Mir from Rajpora, Showkat Hussain Ganie from Zainpora, Sheikh Mohammad Rafi from Shopian and former minister Sakina Ittoo from DH Pora.

It also named Peerzada Feroze Ahmad from Devsa, Chowdary Zaffer Ahmad from Larnoo, Abdul Majeed Larmi from Anantnag West, Bashir Ahmad Veeri from Bijbehara, Reyaz Ahmad Khan from Anantnag East and Altaf Ahmad Kaloo from Pahalgam. All these seats are in south Kashmir.

For the seats in Jammu region, the NC announced Mehboob Iqbal from Bhaderwah, Khalid Najeeb Soharwardy from Doda, Arjun Singh Raju from Ramban, Sajad Shaheen from Banihal, former minister Sajad Kichloo from Kishtwar and Pooja Thokur from Pader-Nagsani.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: NC’s manifesto seeks India-Pakistan dialogue, restoration of J&K’s special status

After hectic negotiation, the NC and the Congress Monday agreed to contest 51 and 32 seats respectively for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

One seat each has been allotted to the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), the allies announced at a joint press conference at the NC president's residence here after day-long negotiations.

They also said there will be a "friendly contest" on five seats of the Union Territory.

The first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18, second on September 25 and the third on October 1. Counting of votes will be undertaken on October 4.

