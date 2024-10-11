Methodology of the Lokniti-CSDS post-poll survey in Jammu and Kashmir

The J&K post-poll survey of 2024 was conducted by the Lokniti programme of CSDS between September 19 and October 6. A total of 2,614 respondents were interviewed across 25 Assembly Constituencies and 99 polling stations of J&K.

We used multi-stage random sampling, which ensures that the selected sample is fully representative of the cross-section of voters in the country. The Assembly Constituencies where the survey was conducted were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Thereafter, four polling stations were selected from within each of the sampled Aseembly constituencies using the systematic random sampling method. Finally, 40 respondents were randomly selected using the systematic method from the electoral rolls of the sampled polling stations. Of them, we set a target of 25 interviews per polling station and sent trained field investigators to conduct face-to-face interviews using pre-designed mobile App.

The questionnaire for the survey was translated into Hindi and Urdu. Though the sample is relatively small, it is truly representative of the voters of J&K with regard to social composition. In order to make correction for under-representation of any social groups, weights have been applied. The fieldwork was coordinated by Aijaz Ashraf Wani in Kashmir region and Ellora Puri in Jammu region.

The study was directed by Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar and Sandeep Shastri.

