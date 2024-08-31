Mehbooba targets Omar over remarks against banned Jamaat

The National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who allied to form the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in 2019, were at daggers drawn on Friday over the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its move to contest elections.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took on NC vice president Omar Abdullah for his caustic remarks against the JeI’s decision to contest elections after remaining away from electoral politics for over three decades. She accused the NC of pushing the JeI into boycott politics.

“In 1987, the NC tied up with the Congress and the only opponent left was JeI. It was the NC that closed the doors for everyone and started an era of ‘halal’ (permissible) and ‘haram’ (prohibited) elections,” the PDP president said.

Ms. Mufti said it was NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah who started this system of “halal and haram elections”. “Sheikh Abdullah in 1947 became the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of J&K and then elections were ‘halal’. As he became the Chief Minister, elections were halal. But when he was removed, elections became ‘haram’ for 22 years. The NC would talk about ‘plebiscite’ and declared elections as ‘haram’ all those years,” Ms. Mufti said.

Ms. Mufti, whose party is accused of having a tacit understanding with the JeI during previous polls in Kashmir, has sought lifting of the ban on the JeI, which was declared as an unlawful organisation in 2019 by the Centre. “Democracy is all about the battle of ideas. If the JeI intended to contest elections, it should have been allowed. The JeI institutions and assets should also have been unfrozen and returned,” she said.

Without naming Mr. Abdullah, Ms. Mufti said the narrative of labelling elections as ‘halal’ or ‘haram’ “is sad”. Earlier this week, Mr. Abdullah questioned the JeI move to contest elections in J&K after 30 years. “Till now, contesting elections was ‘haram’ for the JeI, but now it’s ‘halal’, so let it be,” Mr. Abdullah was quoted as saying.

The remarks came after the JeI decided to field candidates for the upcoming elections as Independent candidates.

