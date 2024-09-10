Mehbooba seeks actions against Engineer Rashid’s party, alleges assault on PDP candidate

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday (September 9, 2024) sought action against the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) workers for the clash that took place a day before in which PDP candidate Yawar Banday was injured in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

“PDP candidate Yawar Banday was brutally assaulted by the AIP workers and leaders at Balpora, Shopian. They used batons and Mr. Banday’s hips are broken and also suffered a head injury,” Ms. Mufti said.

Seeking action against the AIP, Ms. Mufti alleged that the attackers are “roaming free”. “Why hasn’t anyone been arrested so far? The AIP has a powerful backing. After the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre created various proxy parties. Now, after failing with some, they are sponsoring AIP to target PDP,” she alleged.

She targeted AIP president Engineer Rashid, a jailed leader who became a Member of Parliament from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat earlier this year, by accusing him of “acting as a proxy for the BJP”.

“The PDP has been in politics for many decades now. Our party struggles to field candidates. However, the AIP, whose leader is in jail, fielded candidates everywhere. Thousands of vehicles have been pressed in for campaigning. Where does this money come from?” Ms. Mufti said.

Engineer Rashid’s party bagged a good vote share from Baramulla seat in the April-May Lok Sabha election and has fielded candidates from most Assembly seats in the Kashmir Valley.