GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mehbooba, Omar launch attack on released MP Engineer Rashid

Sheikh Rashid has decided to field candidates in the strongholds of the Muftis and the Abdullahs in south and north Kashmir respectively

Updated - September 10, 2024 10:24 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s Mehooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. File.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s Mehooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The release of jailed Member of Parliament (MP) Sheikh Rashid, widely known as Engineer Rashid, on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) left two main regional parties, the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), jittery in the wake of Mr. Rashid’s decision to field candidates in strongholds of the Muftis and the Abdullahs in south and north Kashmir respectively.

NC vice-president, who is contesting from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Budgam seats, questioned the move to release Mr. Rashid ahead of the Assembly elections in J&K. The MP is likely to campaign for the upcoming three-phase elections later this month.

“The bail was not given for the benefit of the constituents but for electoral gain. I pity the people of Baramulla as their MP received bail not to serve or represent them but to gain votes. After the election, he will return to Tihar, leaving north Kashmir without representation,” Mr. Abdullah, who was defeated from the Baramulla seat by Mr. Rashid in the Lok Sabha election in April-May, said.

With Mr. Rashid fielding candidates from the bastion of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in south Kashmir, the latter has launched an attack on the MP. “Parents of poor jail inmates are not even allowed to meet. And some people are contesting elections from jail and forming parties. Vehicles and security are provided to them,” Ms. Mufti said. She accused Mr. Rashid’s party, Awami Ittehad Party, of “being a proxy of the BJP”.

Ms. Mufti said the Election Commission issued a notice to her party after AIP’s candidate allegedly attacked her party’s candidate from Shopian on Sunday. “From the Election Commission’s notice, you should come to know about the person contesting elections from inside jail,” Ms. Mufti said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad welcomed the interim bail granted to Mr. Rashid. He said the move is “a step towards justice”.

“I welcome the interim bail order granted to Eng. Rashid Sahib by the Delhi Patiala House Court. As a democratically elected MP with a strong mandate, this is a step towards justice and his right to campaign in the assembly elections,” Azad said in a post on X.

Published - September 10, 2024 10:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics / Peoples Democratic Party / Jammu and Kashmir National Conference

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.