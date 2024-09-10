Mehbooba, Omar launch attack on released MP Engineer Rashid

The release of jailed Member of Parliament (MP) Sheikh Rashid, widely known as Engineer Rashid, on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) left two main regional parties, the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), jittery in the wake of Mr. Rashid’s decision to field candidates in strongholds of the Muftis and the Abdullahs in south and north Kashmir respectively.

NC vice-president, who is contesting from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Budgam seats, questioned the move to release Mr. Rashid ahead of the Assembly elections in J&K. The MP is likely to campaign for the upcoming three-phase elections later this month.

“The bail was not given for the benefit of the constituents but for electoral gain. I pity the people of Baramulla as their MP received bail not to serve or represent them but to gain votes. After the election, he will return to Tihar, leaving north Kashmir without representation,” Mr. Abdullah, who was defeated from the Baramulla seat by Mr. Rashid in the Lok Sabha election in April-May, said.

With Mr. Rashid fielding candidates from the bastion of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in south Kashmir, the latter has launched an attack on the MP. “Parents of poor jail inmates are not even allowed to meet. And some people are contesting elections from jail and forming parties. Vehicles and security are provided to them,” Ms. Mufti said. She accused Mr. Rashid’s party, Awami Ittehad Party, of “being a proxy of the BJP”.

Ms. Mufti said the Election Commission issued a notice to her party after AIP’s candidate allegedly attacked her party’s candidate from Shopian on Sunday. “From the Election Commission’s notice, you should come to know about the person contesting elections from inside jail,” Ms. Mufti said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad welcomed the interim bail granted to Mr. Rashid. He said the move is “a step towards justice”.

“I welcome the interim bail order granted to Eng. Rashid Sahib by the Delhi Patiala House Court. As a democratically elected MP with a strong mandate, this is a step towards justice and his right to campaign in the assembly elections,” Azad said in a post on X.