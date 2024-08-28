Mehbooba Mufti not to contest Jammu and Kashmir polls

Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (J&K PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) said she will not contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out that she would not be able to fulfil her party's agenda in the Union Territory set up even if she were to become the Chief Minister.

"I have been Chief Minister of a government with the BJP which revoked FIRs against 12,000 persons (in 2016). Can we do that now? I, as the Chief Minister of a government with (PM) Modi, wrote a letter to separatists to invite them for talks. Can you do that today? I got a ceasefire (implemented) on ground. Can you do that today? If you cannot take back an FIR as Chief Minister, what does one do with such a post?" she said.

The PDP president was asked if she has had a change of heart on contesting the polls after vice president of arch-rival National Conference Omar Abdullah made a U-turn on his stand of not participating in the polls till Jammu and Kashmir was a union territory.

"Omar himself said that he will have to be at the door of the (lieutenant) governor for transfer of a peon. I am not bothered about the transfer of the peon but can we implement our agenda?" the former Chief Minister said.

Omar Abdullah, who had vowed not to take part in Assembly polls till Jammu and Kashmir remained a Union Territory, was among 32 candidates named by the party on Tuesday (August 27).

The former Chief Minister will contest polls from Ganderbal where he had won in 2008.

On the alliance between the National Conference and Congress for Jammu and Kashmir polls, the PDP president said the two parties have always come together just for the sake of power.

"When we entered into an alliance with Congress in 2002, we had an agenda. We released Syed Ali Geelani from jail. Can you think of doing it today? When we allied with the BJP government in 2014, we had an agenda of alliance in which we had it in writing that Article 370 will not be touched, AFSPA to be revoked, talks with Pakistan and Hurriyat, return of power projects, etc. We had an agenda. However, when Congress and NC form an alliance, it is for power," she added.

On the possibility of Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Sheikh Abdul Rashid and senior separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah being released from jail ahead of the polls, she said it would be a good development.

She urged the government to consider releasing even those lesser known people who are entitled to bail but have been denied it.

"It is very good. I say that you can put a person in jail but you cannot imprison the ideas. Democracy is a battle of ideas. It has been delayed but Engineer Rashid and Shabir Shah should be released along with all those languishing in jails who are entitled to bail but are not even getting that relief.

"The government has been saying time and again that they want to start a process of reconciliation in Jammu and Kashmir. I tell them to open the doors of the jails and the process of reconciliation will start," she added.

Ms. Mehbooba said the PDP is fighting for a bigger cause as it is the only party which implements its agenda after coming to power.

"In 2002, we said we would repeal POTA and we did it. We said we will open (cross-LoC) routes and we did it. We said we will facilitate talks and we did it with the Hurriyat Conference. We follow our agenda and even today our agenda is that there is an issue which cannot be resolved without addressing it. And restoration of Article 370 is also important for resolution of this issue.

"We have always fought alone, based on the support of people and for addressing the problems of the people," she said.

Later two budding politicians joined the PDP in presence of the PDP president.

