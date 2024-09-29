GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill during speech in J&K's Kathua

He was addressing a public rally in Jasrota when he felt uneasy and dizzy, says Congress general secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir

Published - September 29, 2024 03:50 pm IST - Jasrota/Jammu

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during a public meeting for J&K Assembly elections, at Jasrota, in Kathua district, Jammu & Kashmir, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during a public meeting for J&K Assembly elections, at Jasrota, in Kathua district, Jammu & Kashmir, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge felt dizzy while addressing a public rally on Sunday (September 29, 2024) in the Jasrota belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. He is now stable and doctors are attending to him, party leaders said.

Mr. Kharge was paying tribute to a head constable who was killed in an ongoing operation with terrorists in Kathua. Two other police personnel have been injured in the incident and one terrorist has been killed.

"He was addressing a public rally in Jasrota when he felt uneasy and dizzy. His colleagues helped him into a chair," Congress general secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir told PTI.

He added that the Congress president is stable.

Mr. Kharge had flown to Jasrota to address a rally to garner support for his party candidates in the Assembly polls.

He is also scheduled to address another public rally in Ramnagar in Udhampur district.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress vice president Ravindra Sharma said Mr. Kharge felt dizzy and was taken to a room, where doctors were called for a check-up. They will advise whether he can attend the second rally or not, he said.

