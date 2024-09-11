ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid walks out of Tihar jail on interim bail to campaign in J&K Assembly polls

Published - September 11, 2024 05:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 following his arrest by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

PTI

 Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid talks to the media after walking out of jail on September 11, 2024. Photo: X/@PTI_News

Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday (September 11, 2024), a day after a court here granted him interim bail till October 2 in a terror funding case so that he can campaign in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

Also read | Mehbooba, Omar launch attack on released MP Engineer Rashid

"Rashid was released from the jail at 4.15 pm," said a senior prison official.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held in three phases — September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.

Rashid's outfit Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) is contesting the Assembly elections.

Awami Itihad Party (AIP) supporters celebrate as Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday approved interim bail for Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, effective until October 2. in Anantnag district south kashmir on September 10, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Earlier in the day, Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh ordered Rashid's release on interim bail on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh and one surety of the like amount. He also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he would not speak to the media about the case.

