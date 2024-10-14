L-G Manoj Sinha invites Omar Abdullah to form government in J&K on October 16

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday (October 14, 2024) invited Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah to form the next government in J&K on October 16 in Srinagar.

“I am pleased to invite you to form and lead the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. As separately settled, I shall administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to you, and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers, at SKICC, Srinagar on 16 October, 2024 at 11:30 a.m.,” a letter of the L-G read.

L-G Sinha wished Mr. Abdullah “a highly productive tenure and success in your endeavours in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Mr. Sinha said he had received a letter from NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, on October 11, “informing that Mr. Omar has been unanimously elected as Leader of the Legislature Party.”

Besides, the LG also received letters of support from Tariq Hameed Karra, president, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee; G. N. Malik, Secretary, CPI(M); Pankaj Kumar Gupta, National Secretary, Aam Aadmi Party and five Independent MLAs, including Payare Lal Sharma, Satish Sharma, Ch. Mohd. Akram, Dr. Rameshwar Singh and Muzafar Iqbal Khan.

The NC, which won 42 seats out of 51 it contested, now has the support of 55 MLAs in the 90-member Assembly. The BJP won 29 seats, mostly in the Jammy region.

Mr. Omar also confirmed he received the L-G’s communication from the Principal Secretary to the LG, “inviting him to form the next government in J&K.”

It’s the first government in J&K since the erstwhile State of J&K was downgraded and split into two UTs and its special constitutional status scrapped.

The L-G’s formal letter came a day after the President of India issued an order revoking the Central rule in J&K. “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the Order dated the 31st October, 2019 in relation to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the Chief Minister under section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019,” reads the order.

The President’s rule was imposed in J&K after abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader and legislator M.Y. Tarigami said the upcoming government “will truly represent the people of J&K”.

“The President’s Rule is finally over. After years of political uncertainty and a suspended assembly since 2018, the time has come to revive the democratic process in J&K. There are challenges ahead but we are confident it will advocate for the rights of the people,” Mr. Tarigami said.