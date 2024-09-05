JKPC to fight for ‘pre-2019 constitutional position of J&K’, says party manifesto

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) has pledged to fight for the “restoration of Article 370, Article 35A and Statehood”, according to its pre-poll manifesto released by party chief Sajad Lone on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lone said his party was committed to fight for a pre-2019 constitutional position for J&K. “Once the most constitutionally powerful State of J&K, it has now been reduced to Union Territory. For us in Kashmir, August 5th symbolises a crucial milestone - that of humiliation, of despair, of persecution and deprivation. But above all it represents a milestone of erasure,” Mr. Lone said, in the manifesto, adding that the party was aware that the road ahead “will not be easy”.

Apart from the focus on Article 370 and 35A, the JKPC’s 12-point manifesto highlighted that the key to peace and prosperity, not only in J&K but in the entire region, “lies in an amicable resolution of the Kashmir issue”.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Not infinitely intractable’

“It is our humble and firm belief that the resolution of the Kashmir issue is not infinitely intractable and can be arrived at through sincere engagement by all sides,” Mr. Lone added.

He also promised to fight for the release of political prisoners. “We need a special judicial commission to ascertain the context and causes of the 1987 election rigging in J&K that became an inflection point leading to violence,” the manifesto said.

The JKPC vowed to end “the inhuman practice of blacklisting Kashmiris by security agencies, which bars them from getting jobs, passports and government contracts”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The arbitrary attachment of properties, destructive demolition drives and unwarranted terminations disempower Kashmiris and have acquired socio-economic consequences. The JKPC will strive to end these acts, which have triggered widespread resentment among the downtrodden sections of the society,” it said.

Rehabilitation policy

The JKPC also called for healing the wounds of militancy. “Decades of turmoil have created deep socio-economic fissures. We propose a rehabilitation policy for orphans and widows of Kashmir, specifically tailored for their integration into society,” it added.

Mr. Lone called for repealing the Public Safety Act and other draconian laws. “We will also ensure the release of political prisoners and amnesty to the youth arrested on charges of disturbing law and order,” he said.

The manifesto also pledged to decriminalise dissent and restore the observation of July 13 as Martyrs Day. “Kashmiri Pandits are an integral part of our syncretic social fabric and their migration to Jammu and other parts of the country remains an unfortunate episode of our history. We will ensure their dignified return to Kashmir,” Mr. Lone said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.