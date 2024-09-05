GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JKPC to fight for ‘pre-2019 constitutional position of J&K’, says party manifesto

Manifesto released by party chief Sajad Lone; vows to fight for restoration of Articles 370, 35A, Statehood, release of political prisoners; will end blacklisting of Kashmiris; seeks return of Kashmiri Pandits

Updated - September 05, 2024 10:50 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
PC chief Sajad Gani Lone addressing a press conference in Srinagar on September 05, 2024.

PC chief Sajad Gani Lone addressing a press conference in Srinagar on September 05, 2024. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) has pledged to fight for the “restoration of Article 370, Article 35A and Statehood”, according to its pre-poll manifesto released by party chief Sajad Lone on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

Mr. Lone said his party was committed to fight for a pre-2019 constitutional position for J&K. “Once the most constitutionally powerful State of J&K, it has now been reduced to Union Territory. For us in Kashmir, August 5th symbolises a crucial milestone - that of humiliation, of despair, of persecution and deprivation. But above all it represents a milestone of erasure,” Mr. Lone said, in the manifesto, adding that the party was aware that the road ahead “will not be easy”. 

Apart from the focus on Article 370 and 35A, the JKPC’s 12-point manifesto highlighted that the key to peace and prosperity, not only in J&K but in the entire region, “lies in an amicable resolution of the Kashmir issue”.

J&K Assembly polls: NC’s Abdullah, Cong’s Karra, BJP’s Raina file nomination papers

‘Not infinitely intractable’

“It is our humble and firm belief that the resolution of the Kashmir issue is not infinitely intractable and can be arrived at through sincere engagement by all sides,” Mr. Lone added.

He also promised to fight for the release of political prisoners. “We need a special judicial commission to ascertain the context and causes of the 1987 election rigging in J&K that became an inflection point leading to violence,” the manifesto said.

The JKPC vowed to end “the inhuman practice of blacklisting Kashmiris by security agencies, which bars them from getting jobs, passports and government contracts”.

“The arbitrary attachment of properties, destructive demolition drives and unwarranted terminations disempower Kashmiris and have acquired socio-economic consequences. The JKPC will strive to end these acts, which have triggered widespread resentment among the downtrodden sections of the society,” it said.

Jammu and Kashmir polls: Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc will ensure restoration of Statehood to J&K

Rehabilitation policy

The JKPC also called for healing the wounds of militancy. “Decades of turmoil have created deep socio-economic fissures. We propose a rehabilitation policy for orphans and widows of Kashmir, specifically tailored for their integration into society,” it added.

Mr. Lone called for repealing the Public Safety Act and other draconian laws. “We will also ensure the release of political prisoners and amnesty to the youth arrested on charges of disturbing law and order,” he said.

The manifesto also pledged to decriminalise dissent and restore the observation of July 13 as Martyrs Day. “Kashmiri Pandits are an integral part of our syncretic social fabric and their migration to Jammu and other parts of the country remains an unfortunate episode of our history. We will ensure their dignified return to Kashmir,” Mr. Lone said.

Published - September 05, 2024 10:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.