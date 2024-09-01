GIFT a SubscriptionGift
J&K youth will show exit door to 'Modi & Company' on October 1: Mallikarjun Kharge

The unemployment rate among the youth in Jammu and Kashmir is a staggering 28.2%, he says

Published - September 01, 2024 08:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi being welcomed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting comprising all newly elected Lok Sabha MPs; Rajya Sabha MPs, at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament) in New Delhi on Saturday (August 31, 2024).

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi being welcomed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting comprising all newly elected Lok Sabha MPs; Rajya Sabha MPs, at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament) in New Delhi on Saturday (August 31, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI via Congress/X

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (September 1, 2024) claimed “deception” was the only policy followed by the BJP for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and that they would show the exit door to “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and company” in the upcoming Assembly election.

In his post on X, Mr. Kharge said the unemployment rate among the youth in Jammu and Kashmir was a staggering 28.2% (Periodic Labour Force Survey) in March.

"Many exam paper leaks, bribes and rampant corruption have delayed hiring across departments for four years now. An astounding 65% of government department posts in Jammu & Kashmir remain vacant since 2019," Mr. Kharge claimed.

In Jammu and Kashmir, over 60,000 government daily wagers had been toiling for more than 15 years, earning a meagre ₹300 per day, he said.

"Despite their long-standing service, they remain on contract basis, even in essential departments such as power, public health, and engineering, highlighting the precarious nature of the job crisis," the Congress leader said.

‘Empty promises’

Even though the BJP promised industry in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory had no major manufacturing units, Mr. Kharge said. The private sector was confined to providing services in farming, hospitality and health, he said.

“Despite the introduction of the New Industrial Policy in 2021, a mere 3% of investments have materialised on the ground. Around 40% of projects under the PM’s Development Package, 2015, remain pending,” Mr. Kharge said.

"On October 1, Youth of J&K will show the Exit Door to Modi & Company!" he posted.

Election to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.

