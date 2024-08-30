J&K voters have to choose between separatism, development: Union Minister Reddy

Setting narratives for the upcoming elections in J&K, Union Minister G.K. Reddy, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election incharge of J&K, on Friday (August 30, 2024) took on the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance in the Union Territory (UT) and said the choice in elections is “between terrorism and separatism or development and peace”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A conspiracy is being hatched to push J&K’s future into darkness. Everyone knows who is behind it. The BJP will defeat their designs and conspiracies. Our party will work for the interest of the youth of J&K,” Mr. Reddy, who spoke at a press conference in Jammu, said.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir elections | Who is in the fray?

Accusing the alliance between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NC vice president Omar Abdullah as “an attempt to revive terrorism and separatism in J&K”, Mr. Reddy said, “People of J&K have to decide between terrorism and separatism or development and peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Minister said Kashmir was once a hub of separatism and terrorism. “However, after the revocation of Article 370, people want peace, brotherhood and development. They want ‘azadi’ of rights as envisioned by Baba Sahib Ambedkar,” Mr. Reddy said.

He also accused the NC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Congress of “open bias against the Jammu region”. “The Jammu region has faced discrimination at the hands of the NC and the PDP. It was ignored constantly. After the elections, Jammu will no longer be ignored and people will be given justice. We are working tirelessly for it,” the BJP leader said.

He said the BJP was preparing a Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for J&K in consultation with the people from different sections of the society. “The BJP intends to empower every section of the society. The manifesto will have special focus on women, farmers, poor people and marginalised communities. It’s our priority,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said restoring the rights of migrant Kashmiri Pandits also tops the party agenda. “This election is a mission against Pakistan’s designs and Pakistan. It’s the first Assembly elections after Article 370 was revoked, there was a global perspective about Kashmir and is likely to change after these elections,” the BJP leader said.

J&K will see a three-phase election process from September 18 this year. The final results will be declared on October 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.