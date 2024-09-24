GIFT a SubscriptionGift
J&K second phase Assembly election: Security stepped up at polling booths

All the polling stations will have a webcasting facility as part of Election Commission's efforts to ensure transparency in the polls, said a senior police official 

Published - September 24, 2024 04:47 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Security personnel prepare to leave for their designated polling stations on the eve of the second phase of Assembly elections, in Srinagar, on September 24, 2024.

Security personnel prepare to leave for their designated polling stations on the eve of the second phase of Assembly elections, in Srinagar, on September 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

More than 13,000 polling staff on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) took positions at 3,500 polling stations set up across 26 Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, where voting will be held on Wednesday in the second phase polls in the Union Territory.

The security forces personnel comprising police, armed police and Central armed paramilitary forces left for the polling stations early morning, the officials said.

J&K second phase polls to decide fate of 239 candidates, including NC’s Omar Abdullah

They said a multi-tier security blanket has been thrown around each polling station to ensure the voting for the second phase is held in an atmosphere free of fear.

"As the second phase of voting will take place tomorrow (Wednesday), we have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the maximum number of people exercise their right to vote," a senior police official said.

The strong rooms - where the electronic voting machines will be kept after the close of polls Wednesday - have been secured and will be kept under round-the-clock digital surveillance.

"To facilitate the voters for smooth and hassle-free electoral participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 3,502 polling stations in these segments. There are 1,056 urban polling stations and 2,446 rural polling stations," an official spokesman said.

Also read | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly phase I poll peaceful; records a 61.13% turnout

He said all the polling stations will have a webcasting facility as part of Election Commission's efforts to ensure transparency in the polls.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats in the first phase was held on September 18 while 26 seats will go to polls Wednesday in the second phase. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Published - September 24, 2024 04:47 pm IST

