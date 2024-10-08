J&K results see rejection of new parties, Jamaat and AIP-backed candidates, Independents

As voters in J&K repose their faith in the National Conference (NC) in the Kashmir region and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu region, the results also reflected a strong rejection of newly-floated parties like Altaf Bukhari’s J&K Apni Party (JKAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party and Independents. Even banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) backed candidates failed to make a mark.

Both the JKAP and the DPAP, launched after the Centre scrapped Article 370 in 2019, have failed to win a single seat in J&K. In fact, JKAP president Altaf Bukhari, who worked hard in the Chanapora constituency, lost to National Conference’s (NC) little-known candidate Mushtaq Guroo.

The release of AIP chief and Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid from the Tihar Jail on a bail was seen as a major political force to disrupt the poll calculus of the regional parties, especially the NC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). However, the rabble-rousing campaign of Mr. Rashid against the Abdullahs and the Muftis failed to build on the vote share of over 4.7 lakh votes he garnered just five months ago from the Baramulla seat. Except for Mr. Rashid’s younger brother Sheikh Khursheed, who won from the hometown of Langate in north Kashmir, none of his candidates were able to win any seat in the Union Territory (UT).

The last-minute pre-poll alliance between the AIP and over a dozen JeI-backed candidates also failed to yield positive results. JeI candidates were defeated from their bastions in Shopian and Kulgan in south Kashmir and Sopore, Bandipora and Baramulla in north Kashmir. The banned party too failed to win a seat in J&K.

“I will safeguard the mandate of Kulgam. We will rebuild a new Kashmir as envisioned by saints like Nun Reshi. Also, work for relief and not jails. This nation was and will belong to the people of Kashmir,” CPI(M) candidate M.Y. Tarigami, who defeated a JeI-backed candidate from Kulgam seat, said.

Meanwhile, Sajad Lone’s J&K Peoples Conference (PDP) too performed far below expectations. With many strong contenders of the JKPC in the electoral race, only Mr. Lone could retain his seat from Handwara in north Kashmir.

“After August 5, 2019, J&K’s Assembly is the weakest in India. We could not win many seats, but we will try to end disempowerment and see people are empowered again. The Central government’s anti-Muslim statements too resulted in polarisation here. I appeal to the Centre to stop social, demographic and political experiments in J&K. And allow the people of J&K to live in peace,” Mr. Lone said.

The biggest surprise voters threw was the rejection of strong Independent candidates, which included former Ministers and legislators like ex-PDP MLA Nazir Khan, ex-Congress Minister Taj Mohi-ud-Din, ex-Congress Minister Usman Majid, ex-PDP MLA Peerzada Mansoor Hussain and ex-Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu.

Around 40%, 365 Independents, the second highest in the past three decades, contested Assembly elections in J&K this time.

