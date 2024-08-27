ADVERTISEMENT

J&K polls: Congress announces first list of 9 candidates

Updated - August 27, 2024 05:09 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The announcement came after the Congress clinched a seat-sharing deal with ally National Conference (NC)

PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge interact with each other during the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on August 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Monday (August 26, 2024) issued its first list of nine candidates for the three-phase Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, fielding party general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and former State unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal.

ADVERTISEMENT

National Conference, Congress announce seat-sharing deal for J&K polls

The announcement came after the Congress clinched a seat-sharing deal with ally National Conference (NC).

The NC and the Congress agreed to contest 51 and 32 seats respectively for the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

One seat each has been allotted to the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), the allies announced at a joint press conference at NC president Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar after day-long negotiations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rahul Gandhi says running Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi does not make sense

They also said there will be a “friendly contest” on five seats of the Union Territory.

Hours after the announcement, the Congress put out a list of nine candidates for the polls, fielding Mr. Mir from Dooru and Mr. Wani from Banihal.

The party also fielded Surinder Singh Channi from the Tral seat, Amanullah Mantoo from Devsar, Peerzada Mohammad Syed from Anantnag, Shaikh Zafarullah from Inderwal, Nadeem Sharief from Bhadarwah, Sheikh Riyaz from Doda and Pradeep Kumar Bhagat from Doda West.

The first phase of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18, the second on September 25 and the third on October 1. The counting of votes will be undertaken on October 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US