J&K polls: BJP's Shagun Parihar files nomination from Kishtwar, exudes confidence of victory

Confident of her victory with the support of the people of Kishtwar, 29-year-old Shagun Parihar on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) filed her nomination as the BJP candidate from the constituency for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

Vowing to work for the development of all communities, she emphasised that peace, security, employment, and women’s empowerment would be the core areas of her work towards the upliftment of the mountainous district.

BJP candidates Sunil Sharma and Tariq Keen also filed their nomination papers from Paddar Nagseni and Inderwal seats, respectively. Ms. Parihar is among the 15 candidates announced by the BJP for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, with eight seats in south Kashmir set for polling in the first phase on September 18. The last date to file nomination papers for this phase is Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

“It is the love of the people of Kishtwar that has motivated me to file my nomination. I am confident of my victory. I am also certain that the brothers, sisters, and elders of Kishtwar will support and ensure my victory with a large number of votes,” the BJP nominee told reporters after filing her nomination at the office of the returning officer in Kishtwar.

She dismissed rumours that people are unhappy with her candidacy and said that both the party and the people have stood by her and her family, especially after the tragic loss of her father and uncle in a terrorist attack.

Ms. Parihar, who is pursuing a doctorate in electronics, expressed gratitude to the BJP for honouring the families of martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation and the party.

Having lost her father Ajit Parihar, and her uncle and senior BJP leader Anil Parihar in a terrorist attack in Kishtwar, she emphasised that this mandate is not just for her family, but for all the families of martyrs in the region.

BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were shot dead by terrorists in Kishtwar in Jammu division on November 1, 2018.

Accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina and party general secretary Ashok Kaul, Ms. Parihar reiterated her commitment to working under the principle of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas” formulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“My priorities will be peace and security, employment generation, women’s empowerment, trade, and tourism,” she said, adding that Kishtwar is a land of saffron, and there is a need to promote it further.

Mr. Raina, who accompanied Shagun Parihar to the office of the returning officer of the Kishtwar Assembly segment, confirmed that she had filed her nomination papers today.

Mr. Raina, along with MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and former deputy chief minister Dr. Nirmal Singh, flew to Kishtwar to also accompany Sunil Sharma and Mr. Keen, who filed their nomination papers in Paddar Nagseni and Inderwal, respectively.

“They will win the elections with a thumping margin,” Mr. Raina said, expressing confidence in the victory of the three BJP candidates.

The party’s general secretary Sunil Sharma, who had contested and won the polls from Kishtwar assembly in the 2014 elections, has been this time nominated from the Paddar Nagseni constituency. Mr. Keen was repeated by the BJP from the Inderwal constituency.