J&K polls: After Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah files nomination from Budgam

Updated - September 05, 2024 04:40 pm IST - Srinagar

Omar Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, will contest the polls from two constituencies — Ganderbal and Budgam

PTI

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate for Ganderbal constituency Omar Abdullah arrives to file his nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar on September 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

National Conference (NC) Vice-President Omar Abdullah on Thursday (September 5, 2024) filed his nomination papers to contest the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls from Budgam.

“Omar Abdullah filed his nomination for the Budgam constituency for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls,” an NC spokesperson said in Srinagar.

Omar, Mehbooba trade barbs over past links with BJP

Mr. Abdullah was accompanied by senior NC leaders Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Aga Mehmood, party treasurer Shammi Oberoi and provincial secretary Shaukat Mir.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister will contest the polls from two constituencies. He filed his papers from the family bastion of Ganderbal on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

The 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

