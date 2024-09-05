J&K polls: After Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah files nomination from Budgam

National Conference (NC) Vice-President Omar Abdullah on Thursday (September 5, 2024) filed his nomination papers to contest the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls from Budgam.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Omar Abdullah filed his nomination for the Budgam constituency for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls,” an NC spokesperson said in Srinagar.

Mr. Abdullah was accompanied by senior NC leaders Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Aga Mehmood, party treasurer Shammi Oberoi and provincial secretary Shaukat Mir.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister will contest the polls from two constituencies. He filed his papers from the family bastion of Ganderbal on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

The 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.