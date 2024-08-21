J&K election body sets up centres to monitor fake news

Command-and-control centres have been set up in the offices of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Jammu and Srinagar to initiate “strict and prompt action against any suspected case of fake news” during the Assembly elections in J&K.

“To curb the spread of misinformation and uphold the integrity of the electoral process in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Command-and-Control Centres have been set up in the offices of the Chief Electoral Officer at Jammu and Srinagar. Similarly, on a smaller scale, control rooms are now functional 24x7 in all 20 offices of deputy commissioners,” an official spokesman said.

He said these centres will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and the latest technologies. “The centres will function round-the-clock to keep a close vigil on all election-related activities, ensuring strict and prompt action, including against any suspected cases of fake news,” a statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, said.

Monitoring portals

These centres will bolster the electoral process and provide a collaborative workspace to review the situation in all 90 constituencies of the Union Territory, he added.

The centres will also keep a strict vigil on social media channels and media portals, accounts, and elements “who may attempt to build any narrative which could prove detrimental to peace, in violation of the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct (MCC).“

Meanwhile, the J&K Election Department has removed 28,000 defacements across J&K within 72 hours of the announcement of the J&K Assembly Election 2024.

“As many as 1,837 wall inscriptions, 9,276 posters, 5,661 banners and 11,862 other defacements on government, public and private properties were removed by flying squads and MCC teams over the last 72 hours across the 20 districts of the Union Territory,” officials said.