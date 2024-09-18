J&K Congress expels Srinagar district unit president for entering poll fray as Independent

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) expelled a district unit president and some other leaders from the basic membership of the party for going against the spirit of its alliance with the National Conference (NC) and contesting as Independents in the Assembly polls.

"Breach of alliance unity shall not be tolerated," a spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said.

He said the party has expelled Srinagar district president Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan and two others from the basic membership of the party.

