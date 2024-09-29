GIFT a SubscriptionGift
J&K Assembly Polls: 23 government officials suspended, 6 ad-hoc employees disengaged from services for model code violations

Government employees suspended, labourers discontinued for election campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure transparency in elections

Published - September 29, 2024 11:16 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir NC Vice President Omar Abdullah during a public meeting ahead of the third phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, in Handwara.

Jammu and Kashmir NC Vice President Omar Abdullah during a public meeting ahead of the third phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, in Handwara. | Photo Credit: PTI

Twenty-three government employees were suspended and services of six ad-hoc and casual labourers were discontinued for taking part in election campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Monday (September 23, 2024).

The action was taken to ensure transparency in the ongoing Assembly Elections in the Union Territory.

“Taking cognizance of participation of government employees in election campaigning and related political activities, 23 officials were suspended besides disengaging six contractual and ad-hoc employees for violating Model code of conduct (MCC) guidelines,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P. K. Pole said.

J&K Assembly Polls: Campaigning for final phase concludes, stakes high for BJP

“Twenty more employees have also been shifted from their current offices to other tehsils or districts over complaints that they have acted in a partisan way,” he said.

In the second phase of elections, as many as 21 government employees were suspended and five ad-hoc and casual labourers were disengaged from service for taking part in election campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls Highlights: 59% voter turnout in Phase 1 of J&K polling, voting peaceful: CEO

The intense campaign for the third and final phase of polling in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election concluded on Sunday evening, with major political parties, particularly the BJP, Congress, NC and PDP, engaging in fierce exchanges over critical issues, including Article 370, terrorism, Pakistan and reservation.

Voting for this crucial phase, covering 40 assembly segments across seven districts – Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua in the Jammu region and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir – is scheduled for October 1.

Also Read: Terrorist killed in Kathua, second encounter underway in Rajouri

The electoral fate of 415 candidates, including former deputy Chief Ministers Tara Chand (Congress) and Muzaffar Baig, are at stake in this phase.

Published - September 29, 2024 11:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir / election / regional elections

